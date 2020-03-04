News

Wendy Wu Tours Expects to Restart China Tours in April

Wendy Wu Tours is advising its customers and trade partners that Chinese tourist attractions should be re-opening in April as the spread of coronavirus slows and that, based on the latest developments, expects to be operating all of its tours in full from 1 April.

The company’s current policy, allowing free cancellations for tours departing up to 31 March, remains in place. “Tours departing in April and May this year are expected to operate as planned,” an update said. “In the event of any changes, passengers will be contacted three weeks prior to departure to discuss travel options.”

Apple has now reopened all of its manufacturing facilities outside of Hubei Province, “one of the clearest signs that life in China is returning to normality. Reported cases within China are now at an all-time low with only nine reported new cases outside of Hubei Province in the last 24 hours…the current situation sees China returning to some semblance of normality.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

