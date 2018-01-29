News

Wendy Wu Tours Introduces South America Programme

Wendy Wu Tours is moving into South America, with Peru, Columbia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica and Panama all featured in a new brochure that will be a major boost to the company’s offering on the Irish market, writes Ian Bloomfield.

Andy Eastham, PR & Communications Manager; John Warr, Global Sales Director; and John Booty, Sales Manager Ireland, Scotland and IOM; conveyed their excitement about the new innovations to the media at their annual lunch in Chai Yo and are looking forward to the reaction of the trade to the new product.

 

John Warr said: “South America is a key venture for Wendy Wu, representing the first time that we have launched a major new programme of holidays in a continent outside of Asia. This new collection has been in the making for two years and, quite simply, offers the very best in South America travel and experiences, all founded in the quality expertise and knowledge that makes a Wendy Wu holiday and which our customers have come to expect.

 

“We have taken our time here as it was vital that we found the very same superior quality of travel experiences and tour guides in South America that we have become known for in Asia. We are excited to say that we have achieved just that.”

 

Wendy Wu Tours has been trading in Ireland for the past three years with their Asia product and the success of this has been down to John Booty, who has developed the market with spectacular growth year-on-year.

