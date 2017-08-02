Wendy Wu Tours Launches New Japan Collection

Wendy Wu Tours has launched its new Japan brochure for 2018/2019. In conjunction with the launch, Wendy Wu has partnered with Air China to offer an exclusive Business Class upgrade on departures between April and June 2018, which includes Japan’s ever-popular cherry blossom season, booked before 31st August 2017.

Yaow Butwisate-Lok, Product Manager for Japan, Wendy Wu, said: “Since launching our first dedicated Japan brochure in 2016, we have seen bookings soar by over 215%, with many of next year’s departure dates, in the key seasons of spring cherry blossom and autumn colours, already selling fast. With the imminent Rugby World Cup in 2019 and 2020 Summer Olympics, prices in Japan are likely to soar, making 2018 the perfect time and most cost-effective time to visit. We have expanded our range of tours, offering new additions to suit all types of travellers to Japan, whether it is those who prefer to travel at a more sedate pace, family groups, or die-hard adventurers.”

Brochure Highlights

Want to visit Japan and see everything in a week? Wu’s new eight-day ‘Week in Japan’ tour is the answer. Wu’s first all-inclusive week to Japan includes all the ‘must-see’ highlights of this fascinating and futuristic country, all in a convenient week-long tour.

Starting in the ultimate 24-hour city that is Tokyo and ending in Osaka, along the way you will enjoy breathtaking views from Mount Fuji and experience the exhilarating Hikari bullet train to Kyoto, a city that epitomises ancient Japan with its tranquil temples and silk-clad geishas. In Nara, Japan’s former imperial capital, you will see Todaiji Temple, the world’s largest wooden structure and home to Japan’s largest Buddha.

Just one of a new range of ‘Immerse Yourself’ holidays, combining the best in authentic, cultural and active holidays, is the 13-day ‘Trails of Japan’. From the Buddhist monks of Mount Koya to the neon lights of Tokyo, this holiday is the perfect mix of traditional and contemporary. Experiences are galore in this holiday, everything from an overnight stay in a shukubo (Buddhist lodging) on Mount Koya, savouring meals of shojin-ryori (Buddhist vegetarian cuisine), morning prayer with the monks, to learning traditional Japanese drumming in a Taiko class. For serious adventure, take a three-hour trek around the base of Mount Fuji, through alpine forests and around the lakes at Fuji base and for breathtaking views of the Japanese Alps, ride the Shin-Hotaka Ropeway – 2,156 meters above sea level. Of course, a trip to Japan would not be complete without seeing the resident Japanese Snow Monkeys at the Jogokudani Yaen-Koen.

The best-selling, 11-day ‘Jewels of Japan’ returns for 2018. From Tokyo to Osaka this is the quintessential classic Japan tour. In Kyoto, experience the timeless traditions of ancient Japan in the geisha district of Gion before taking a bullet train to Hiroshima and the emotive Peace Memorial Park and Museum. A boat trip to the symbolic island of Miyajima and the iconic Itsukushima Shrine is just one of the many iconic sights on this tour.

Extensions and Stopovers

Extend your holiday with one of Wendy Wu’s many extensions and stopovers. A new nine-day ‘China Experience’ and new five-day ‘Classic South Korea’ are the perfect accompaniment to Japan. With your own private guide and transportation, an extension will transform your holiday into the ultimate Asia experience.