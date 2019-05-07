Wendy Wu Tours Launches Big Asia Sale

Wendy Wu Tours has launched a Big Asia Sale offering a saving of €200 per person on 2019 fully inclusive escorted tours in Asia when booked by Monday 3 June.
Lead-in prices on Classic tours, with the discount applied and based on two people sharing, include:
- 10 days in China from €2,290pp
- 8 days in Japan from € 4,590pp
- 12 days in Vietnam from €2,790pp
- 15 days in Cambodia from €2,690pp
- 9 days in India from €2,190pp
There is also a range of departures across Wendy Wu Tours’ Immerse Yourself and Solo tour departures.
YouTube
RSS