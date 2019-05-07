Wendy Wu Tours Launches Big Asia Sale

Wendy Wu Tours has launched a Big Asia Sale offering a saving of €200 per person on 2019 fully inclusive escorted tours in Asia when booked by Monday 3 June.

Lead-in prices on Classic tours, with the discount applied and based on two people sharing, include:

10 days in China from €2,290pp

8 days in Japan from € 4,590pp

12 days in Vietnam from €2,790pp

15 days in Cambodia from €2,690pp

9 days in India from €2,190pp

There is also a range of departures across Wendy Wu Tours’ Immerse Yourself and Solo tour departures.