Wendy Wu Tours Launches Big Asia Sale

Wendy Wu Tours has launched a Big Asia Sale offering a saving of €200 per person on 2019 fully inclusive escorted tours in Asia when booked by Monday 3 June.

Lead-in prices on Classic tours, with the discount applied and based on two people sharing, include:

  • 10 days in China from €2,290pp
  • 8 days in Japan from € 4,590pp
  • 12 days in Vietnam from €2,790pp
  • 15 days in Cambodia from €2,690pp
  • 9 days in India from €2,190pp

There is also a range of departures across Wendy Wu Tours’ Immerse Yourself and Solo tour departures.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

