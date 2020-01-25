Wendy Wu Tours Reports Record Sales in Ireland for 2019

Wendy Wu Tours, a leading tour operator for escorted tours to Asia and Latin America, has reported its most successful year to date for sales in Ireland in 2019, with sales soaring upwards by a third compared to 2018. The tour operator is now the number one specialist operator in Ireland for China, Japan and Vietnam.

Wendy Wu Tours has produced its 2020/2021 brochure, an informative and comprehensive production with 196 pages. It covers 105 tours with 735 departures across 35 countries, with flights from Belfast and Dublin. The offering includes some free Business Class upgrades and no single supplement for solo travellers.

John Warr, Global Sales Director, said: “Wendy Wu Tours is going from strength to strength, with Ireland playing a considerable part in this expansion. None of this would have been possible without the loyal support from the trade, as well as the support from our airline partners such as Emirates and Finnair, who continue to service the burgeoning Asia market flying from Dublin via Dubai and Helsinki.”

The operator is planning the first departure of its new deluxe, state-of-the-art river cruise ship, Victoria Mekong. Already known as the ‘greenest’ ship on the Mekong, everything about this cruise ship has been designed with the safeguarding of the environment as the number one priority.

From solar power to a complete water recycling and onboard water purification system, as well as a complete plastic abstinence. Sailing from Can Tho, one of the most captivating ports on the Mekong, cruise and tour packages include the 14-day ‘Mekong Experience’ from €4,090pps, the 17-day ‘Classic Mekong’ from €4,690pps, and the 22-day ‘Mekong Explorer’ from €5,490pps.