Wendy Wu Tours Shows Continued Growth

The policy of only dealing through the travel trade is part of the continued growth and success of Wendy Wu Tours. The company is now the largest tour operator from the UK and Ireland to China and Japan – and is celebrating the highest revenue month ever in Ireland for the month of January.

John Booty, Wendy Wu Tours

The company recently appointed John Booty as the dedicated Sales Manager for the island of Ireland. Prior to this he had to look after Scotland as well as Ireland. In his new role he will be able to provide sales support to all travel agents North and South.

Beijing street scene

Global Sales Director,John Warr said “We say outstanding growth across Asia last year,the best we’ve ever seen,and this year is proving to be equally as popular confirming that Asia is well and truly the destination to visit in 2019.On top of this we’ve also seen a huge spike in interest for holidays to  South America,particularly to Chile since we launched our new collection last year.We have made it really easy to travel throughout South America.With the introduction of new routes from Dublin, now is by far the best time to book a holiday to  Asia  and South America.

“In addition we will launching our new 70 passenger Victoria  Mekong river cruise ship later this year offering three,four,and seven night round- trip   cruises from Can Tho in Southern Vietnam to Phnom Penh,Cambodia. All this combined means that the options for travelling in Asia are limitless”

Savings of €200 per person apply on all tours booked before 28th February 2019.Whilst agents can continue to earn between €20 to €100 in One4all vouchers on bookings.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

