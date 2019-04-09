News

Western Massachusetts Has Something Different to Offer

Patricia Purdue from Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism welcomed colleagues from Explore Western Massachusetts to Dublin on a very wet evening in Dublin at Toscana Restaurant for a promotional visit.

Patricia Purdue with Mary Kay Wydra, President, Greater Springfield CVB, and Alicia Szenda, Western Mass CVB

Hotels and attractions, including representatives from The Big E (New England’s Great State Fair), Bright Nights at Forest Park (New England’s biggest holiday lighting display), and the Dr Seuss Museum were on hand to brief the media and promote their products.

Michele Goldberg from Greater Springfield CVB told Irish Travel Trade News that the visit would encourage Irish agents to send clients to the region. Aer Lingus offers easy access to the region through Bradley International Airport, Hartford, Connecticut.

Patricia Purdue with Eugene Cassidy, Eastern States Exposition

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, has an attendance of 1.6 million visitors every year and is one of the main attractions in the region. Replicas of six New England State Capitol buildings offer the complete experience and promote the products of the individual States.

Western Massachusetts offers many attractions, great affordability and easy accessibility that bigger cities are unable to offer.

Patricia Purdue, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and Michele Goldberg, Greater Springfield CVB

Eugene Cassidy from Eastern States Exposition (The Big E), on his first visit to Dublin in 30 years, visited Cleo Boutique in Kildare Street with the intention of buying his wife Cathy a nice present. Instead he saw a very nice jumper for himself and decided that he was unsure that his wife would like the item he had his eye on – and bought her a nice scarf instead and the jumper for himself.

