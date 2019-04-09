Western Massachusetts Has Something Different to Offer

Patricia Purdue from Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism welcomed colleagues from Explore Western Massachusetts to Dublin on a very wet evening in Dublin at Toscana Restaurant for a promotional visit.

Hotels and attractions, including representatives from The Big E (New England’s Great State Fair), Bright Nights at Forest Park (New England’s biggest holiday lighting display), and the Dr Seuss Museum were on hand to brief the media and promote their products.

Michele Goldberg from Greater Springfield CVB told Irish Travel Trade News that the visit would encourage Irish agents to send clients to the region. Aer Lingus offers easy access to the region through Bradley International Airport, Hartford, Connecticut.

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, has an attendance of 1.6 million visitors every year and is one of the main attractions in the region. Replicas of six New England State Capitol buildings offer the complete experience and promote the products of the individual States.

Western Massachusetts offers many attractions, great affordability and easy accessibility that bigger cities are unable to offer.

