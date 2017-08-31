News

WestJet and Air France-KLM Now Offer Reciprocal Frequent Flyer Benefits

Further to their successful codeshare partnership, Air France-KLM and WestJet have launched the earn phase of the airlines’ reciprocal frequent flyer agreement. Passengers can now accumulate their choice of Flying Blue Miles or WestJet dollars on all WestJet, Air France, and KLM flights.

“The ability to earn Flying Blue Miles or WestJet dollars on Air France-KLM will bring significant benefit to guests of all three airlines,” said Ed Sims, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Commercial. “We are confident that our members are going to love earning WestJet dollars while flying on the extensive Air France-KLM global network, and we are equally excited to welcome their frequent flyers aboard and offer them the opportunity to earn Flying Blue Miles on the growing WestJet network.”

“We are delighted to be further bolstering our partnership with WestJet and to now offer our 27 million Flying Blue members the privilege of earning Miles with our Canadian partner, said Jean-Noël Rault, Vice-President and General Manager, Air France-KLM Canada. “We are already working on the next phase, which will enable our members to soon enjoy award tickets on flights operated by WestJet. We also look forward to offer WestJet guests the possibility to experience our service and discover the extent of our worldwide network.”

The next phase, to be implemented by the end of 2017, will enable members of both frequent flyer programmes to redeem their miles or dollars on all Air France, KLM and WestJet flights.

