WestJet and Hope Air Give Thanks and Hope at Thanksgiving

In celebration of Thanksgiving, WestJet and WestJet Cares for Kids charity partner Hope Air teamed up to help patient Leora Wildi say thank you to those who supported her throughout her health journey.

WestJet Thanks: Giving hope follows Leora, now 23, who was diagnosed with two types of bone cancer at the age of 14. Her cancer treatment caused serious and life-long complications that has required more than 50 trips from her hometown of Prince George, British Columbia, to Vancouver for specialised medical care.

Cancer-free for eight years and counting, Leora is now speaking out about how Hope Air and WestJet played an integral part in her recovery. While doing so, she is also able to thank some of those who helped her on her health journey by bringing them together for a very special day. To view the video, click here.

“This Thanksgiving, our goal is for Leora’s story to inspire everyone to give thanks to those who have helped them through their own life journeys,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet’s Vice-President Marketing Communications. “By working alongside Hope Air and providing the gift of flight we are helping bridge the gap for thousands of Canadians who need to travel for medical care. We hope by sharing Leora’s journey we can bring more awareness to this critical charity so other patients like Leora can access the healthcare they need.”

“WestJet is an important and valued partner in helping Hope Air ensure that all Canadians have access to the medical care they need, despite distance or cost of travel,” said Doug Keller-Hobson, Chief Executive, Hope Air. “We thank WestJet for this unique opportunity to raise awareness of Hope Air’s vital and important work.”

Since 1996, WestJet and Hope Air have been working together to assist Canadian families with medical needs and in 2007 Hope Air became one of WestJet Cares for Kids founding partners. Hope Air co-ordinates flights for individuals of all ages, with a variety of illnesses and health concerns. By offering free transportation for health-related issues, Hope Air, with the support of WestJet and its other partners, relieve the strain on financially-burdened families and reduce their emotional stress when the uncertainty of illness prevails.

Almost one-third of Hope Air clients report that they would postpone or cancel their healthcare appointment if Hope Air was not able to provide them with a free flight. This has serious repercussions for their health, and it can also interfere with their ability to work, care for their family, attend school, or participate in the community. To learn more visit Hope Air.