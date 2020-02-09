WestJet Announces 90 New and Expanded Summer Services from Calgary

WestJet has announced its summer schedule featuring more than 90 new flights from Calgary, including a new non-stop WestJet Link service to Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

“WestJet is focused on investing in Alberta to build and strengthen our Calgary hub,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. “As WestJet continues on its strategic path of becoming a global network airline, we are pleased to offer our guests the ability to conveniently connect for business or pleasure across Canada, Europe and beyond this summer.”

With the new service between Calgary and Dawson Creek, WestJet Link will operate five routes, including between Calgary and Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and one between Cranbrook and Vancouver this summer. WestJet Link operations between Calgary and Prince George, B.C., will shift to year-round service on WestJet Encore’s 78-seat Q400 aircraft effective 26 April.

In addition, beginning 14 May, WestJet will begin a new service between Calgary and Boston. WestJet is offering guests convenient flight times between its extensive hub out of Calgary and the capital of Massachusetts.

WestJet also recently announced a new four-times weekly service between Calgary and Charlottetown starting 25 June.

The schedule also highlights frequency increases from Calgary to Portland, Oregon, Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox, Grand Prairie, Fort McMurray, Brandon, Winnipeg, Abbotsford and Yellowknife.

“WestJet continues to invest in YYC Calgary International Airport as its home base and expansion focus,” said Bob Sartor, President and Chief Executive, The Calgary Airport Authority. “It is Calgary’s largest carrier and we are committed to facilitating their growth. These additional flights will serve more guests bound for more destinations, delivering recreational and business opportunities for our region.”

WestJet’s 2020 domestic summer schedule includes: