WestJet Announces Dublin-Calgary Non-Stop Three Times Weekly with Dreamliner from June 2019

WestJet is launching non-stop services onboard its B787-9 Dreamliners from Calgary to London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin on 28th April, 17th May and 1st June 2019, respectively. Fares to all three cities will be available on westjet.com later today.

“Alberta’s connectivity to the rest of the world is vital for our economy,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and Chief Executive. “WestJet is investing in Alberta to bring further economic growth, boost tourism to the province, and to further position our city as an international aviation hub. We are excited to bring Albertans to the world and the world to Alberta.”

The international scheduled service between Calgary and London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin will support 650 full-time jobs and $100 million in total economic output. This is in addition to WestJet’s yearly economic output of more than $5 billion that supports more than 32,000 direct and indirect jobs in Alberta. Overall WestJet’s national economic impact on Canada annually generates $17.4 billion and supports more than 153,000 jobs.

The three new services are expected to eventually bring up to 185,000 visitors to Calgary on a yearly basis, helping also increase local tourism.

The first of 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners ordered by WestJet will arrive in Calgary early in 2019, with two more arriving by April. The aircraft will operate on domestic flights for crew training and regulatory compliance before the first scheduled international flight in April. WestJet also has options for an additional 10 aircraft to arrive between 2020 and 2024. Hub locations and routes for the remaining seven aircraft have not yet been announced.

WestJet’s Dreamliners will carry 320 guests in a three-class cabin configuration including the airline’s newly revealed Business Class cabin featuring 16 private pods with lie-flat seats, an upscale Premium Economy cabin and an updated Economy Class cabin. The Dreamliner route from Calgary to London (Gatwick) will replace the B767 service that currently operates the route from Calgary.

WestJet has optimised connections to and from the airline’s network across Canada and Western USA through the airline’s YYC hub.

WestJet is Calgary’s largest airline and by June 2019 will offer flights to 65 non-stop destinations with an average of 1,100 flights per week from YYC. More Calgarians choose WestJet for their air travel than any other airline.

Details of WestJet’s new non-stop Dreamliner services: