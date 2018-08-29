WestJet Becomes First Canadian Airline to Launch an AI Chatbot

WestJet is offering its guests more convenience with the launch of the first ever artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot from a Canadian airline. The chatbot, named Juliet, is available in English and French through Facebook Messenger, and enables travellers to easily manage many aspects of their trip including destination inspiration and discovery, flight booking and day-of travel information.

To chat with Juliet, visit: http://m.me/westjet

“Juliet is the first of many ways WestJet will be raising the bar using digital to improve the guest experience, and make the travel journey easier and more enjoyable,” said Alfredo Tan, WestJet Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. “A majority of Internet users are already using a messenger platform, including Facebook Messenger. Launching Juliet gives even more access to quick, simple support on a platform that a majority of our guests already have at hand.”

Juliet, named after one of WestJet’s original aircraft, uses reinforcement learning allowing the chatbot to learn the way humans do, with a combination of instruction, examples, and experience, leading to better responses over time. WestJet will continue to add more functionality, features and capabilities to Juliet, including availability on different platforms and voice interaction.