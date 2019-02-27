News

WestJet Celebrates Summer with New London ON-Montreal Route

WestJet is adding more choice for travellers in London, Ontario, and Montreal this summer with a new daily service starting on 24th June through to 15th October 2019 on WestJet Encore.

“We continue to see robust use of our service between Montreal and Toronto and are aware that many of these guests travel to and from London,” said Brian Znotins, Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances, WestJet. “We are certain WestJet guests from Montreal and London will enjoy more convenient access to these popular leisure and business markets during the busy summer travel season.”

“We are very pleased to be able to offer passengers the option to fly to Montreal with WestJet,” said Michael Seabrook, London International Airport President and Chief Executive, London International Airport, Ontario. “Montreal is one of our biggest markets and with the addition of this non-stop flight our passengers have options. It allows us to provide an easy and comfortable travel experience to even more travellers.”

WestJet is the largest airline in London, and this summer will operate six flights per day from London, ON, to three Canadian cities including Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. The airline will also operate 23 flights per day from Montreal, including two times daily to Vancouver, three times daily to Calgary, daily to Edmonton and Winnipeg, 13 times daily to Toronto, twice daily to Halifax and daily to London, ON.

WestJet Encore London ON-Montreal Service

RouteFrequencyDepartingArrivingEffective
London –  MontrealDaily10.2011.45June 24, 2019
Montreal – LondonDaily12.1513.49June 24, 2019

 

