News

WestJet Christmas Miracle ‘12 Flights of Christmas’

WestJet Christmas Miracle ‘12 Flights of Christmas’

On 18th November WestJet started its annual Christmas Miracle with ‘12 Flights of Christmas’ – so there are still two days to go. WestJetters and special guests have been spreading holiday joy to travellers in different markets across Canada and, for the first time in WestJet’s history, all of the highly-visual miracles are being shown in real-time on Facebook Live.

“The focus of this year’s Christmas Miracle is to surprise and delight WestJet’s guests across Canada,” said Richard Bartrem, Vice-President Marketing Communications. “What better way to spread holiday cheer than to create incredible experiences for guests, not just once, but for 12 consecutive days leading up to the holiday season.”

Earlier this month, on WestJet’s Facebook page, followers could have their say on how the miracles would unfold. Each day details of the Christmas Miracles such as bells or bows, experiences or things, tickets or toys could be voted on by visiting the WestJet Facebook page. The outcomes of the votes are being featured in the surprises that run daily through to Wednesday 29th November. All surprises are being posted here:

https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/about-us/story/christmas-miracle?v_cid=vanity:brand:christmas-miracle-12flightsofchristmas::various

Blue Santa and Mrs Claus are hosting the Facebook Live sessions while WestJetters, special guests and celebrities make WestJet’s ‘12 Flights of Christmas’ come to life for almost 2,000 WestJet guests flying the airline’s network.

WestJet’s popular annual Christmas Miracle video will launch in December.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 28th November 2017

Sarah SlatteryNovember 28, 2017
Read More
Photographer - Paul Sherwood paul@sherwood.ie 087 230 9096 Irish Travel Trade News Awards, held in the Clayton hotel, Burington Road, Dublin. November 2017

Slide Step Wows the Audience at Irish Travel Trade Awards ‘Oscars’ Gala Dinner

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 2 Featured

Tony Collins, Topflight, Wins 2017 ITTN Industry Achievement Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 3 Featured

Travalue.ie Wins ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 4 Featured

Niamh is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 5 Featured

Vietnam Wins Inaugural ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 6 Featured

James Fleming Wins Business Class Tickets for Two to Any Destination on the Turkish Airlines Network

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
25th Irish Travel Trade Awards Winners

It’s Awards Time – Don’t Forget Your Business Cards!

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_1757

PATA Decides to Expand UK Chapter to Include Ireland

Michael FloodNovember 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland