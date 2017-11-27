WestJet Christmas Miracle ‘12 Flights of Christmas’

On 18th November WestJet started its annual Christmas Miracle with ‘12 Flights of Christmas’ – so there are still two days to go. WestJetters and special guests have been spreading holiday joy to travellers in different markets across Canada and, for the first time in WestJet’s history, all of the highly-visual miracles are being shown in real-time on Facebook Live.

“The focus of this year’s Christmas Miracle is to surprise and delight WestJet’s guests across Canada,” said Richard Bartrem, Vice-President Marketing Communications. “What better way to spread holiday cheer than to create incredible experiences for guests, not just once, but for 12 consecutive days leading up to the holiday season.”

Earlier this month, on WestJet’s Facebook page, followers could have their say on how the miracles would unfold. Each day details of the Christmas Miracles such as bells or bows, experiences or things, tickets or toys could be voted on by visiting the WestJet Facebook page. The outcomes of the votes are being featured in the surprises that run daily through to Wednesday 29th November. All surprises are being posted here:

https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/about-us/story/christmas-miracle?v_cid=vanity:brand:christmas-miracle-12flightsofchristmas::various

Blue Santa and Mrs Claus are hosting the Facebook Live sessions while WestJetters, special guests and celebrities make WestJet’s ‘12 Flights of Christmas’ come to life for almost 2,000 WestJet guests flying the airline’s network.

WestJet’s popular annual Christmas Miracle video will launch in December.