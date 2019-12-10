WestJet Christmas Miracle, To Give or Receive?

WestJet has released its Christmas Miracle video, To Give or Receive, highlighting real acts of giving and receiving, with a twist. The airline gives Canadians and Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada families a holographic Christmas experience to remember.

This year, families visiting a market in Toronto were invited into a life-size WestJet blue Santa hat for an experience they would never forget. WestJet left it up to them, with help from a holographic, interactive Blue Santa and his newest co-star, Ebeniza Scrooge, to determine whether to give or receive the presents waiting under the Christmas tree.

“The conversation around giving and receiving is a powerful one and this year’s video finds inspiration in both sides of the story,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. “The authentic reactions and emotions made possible through these acts make this year’s Christmas Miracle truly heartwarming.”

With presents like a $2,500 WestJet gift card, a beach vacation, and more, the choice was up to Canadians to either give the gift to families with sick children staying at a Ronald McDonald House or keep it for themselves. There were no wrong answers and the touching moments are captured in the WestJet Christmas Miracle video here.

WestJet is committed to keeping families close when a child is sick by providing the gift of flight to its WestJet Cares for Kids partner Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. To Give or Receive participants who chose to donate their gift were also invited to join a special celebration at Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario in Hamilton, Ontario.

“For over 10 years, our incredible partners at WestJet have helped us keep families from across Canada close together during a very difficult time in their lives,” said Cathy Loblaw, Chief Executive, RMHC Canada. “We are so humbled by the generosity of Canadian families who chose to donate their gifts to Ronald McDonald House families this holiday season, giving them the greatest gift of all: family.”

WestJet created the magical Christmas experience for participants by working alongside partners ARHT Media Inc, leaders in holographic telepresence, who created the projections of Blue Santa and Ebeniza Scrooge.

“The incredible hologram technology allowed us to create immersive and personalised experiences in real-time,” added Richard Bartrem. “We wish guests and WestJetters throughout our network a merry Christmas.”

To find out more about WestJet Cares for Kids and its partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada click here.