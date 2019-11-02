News

WestJet Commences Calgary-Hawaii Dreamliner Service

WestJet has commenced a six-times-weekly B787 Dreamliner service from Calgary to Maui in Hawaii. If continued into the summer season this route will provide a one-stop Dreamliner service from Dublin to Hawaii.

“As the Canadian carrier with the most flights to Hawaii we are providing a superior experience for our guests flying across the Pacific this winter,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “WestJet is the first to offer scheduled Dreamliner service to Maui and we are confident guests will enjoy their travel experience onboard our Dreamliners as they head to and from Hawaiian paradise.”

WestJet is the Canadian airline with the most flights to Hawaii and this winter will operate up to 54 weekly flights to four destinations. During peak season, the airline will operate 22 weekly flights between Western Canada and Maui and up to 28 weekly flights between Vancouver and Honolulu, Lihue and Kona.

“Our guests love a direct getaway to beautiful Maui, and adding Dreamliner service to one of Hawaii’s most desirable places makes the journey even better,” said Bob Sartor, President and Chief Executive, Calgary Airport Authority. “We are proud to be WestJet’s hub and the home to its Dreamliner fleet and will continue to support our strategic partner’s exciting growth.”

The WestJet Dreamliner has 320 seats in three cabins: Business, Premium and Economy, all of which contain a high-level of comfort and WestJet’s award-winning guest service. The Dreamliner’s Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service, including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring sparkling wine and an amenity case. WestJet’s improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows and complimentary food and beverages, with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

