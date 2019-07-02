News

WestJet, Delta Air Lines Obtain Canadian Clearance for Transborder Joint Venture

WestJet and Delta Air Lines’ proposed USA-Canada transborder joint venture has received clearance under Canada’s Competition Act from the Canadian Competition Bureau. The CCB issued a no-action letter confirming that it does not intend to challenge the proposed joint venture agreement – which is still subject to regulatory approval from the US Department of Transportation.

On receipt of all regulatory clearances or approvals, the new joint venture will enable WestJet and Delta to deepen their existing partnership with expanded codesharing, reciprocal elite frequent flyer benefits, optimised growth across the USA-Canada transborder networks, and co-location at key hubs with initiatives designed to deliver a more seamless guest experience. The partners will also begin implementing joint sales and marketing activities and increase belly cargo co-operation.

“Today’s clearance by the CCB is an important step towards satisfying the conditions necessary to implement the proposed WestJet-Delta transborder joint venture,” said Ed Sims, President and Chief Executive, WestJet. ‘We thank the CCB for its timely and thorough review. The joint venture will lead to more consumer choice, connectivity, and economic benefits on both sides of the border by growing USA-Canada business and tourism travel.”

“This significant achievement brings us closer to implementing a joint venture that provides a world-class experience for customers travelling between the USA and Canada,” said Ed Bastian, Chief Executive, Delta Air Lines. “The joint venture between Delta and WestJet will create an expanded network with more frequencies and destinations, improved airport connections, and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

