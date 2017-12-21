WestJet Demonstrates Power of Child’s Imagination with 2017 Christmas Miracle Video

This year’s WestJet Christmas Miracle video, 12 Flights of Christmas, recalls the joy and wonder of Christmas celebrations through the eyes of children—specifically youth from Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.

The video, a compilation of 12 flights broadcast to Facebook Live (www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WClHblmnD8), featured Blue Santa, Mrs Claus and celebrity guests bringing surprise and delight to hundreds of WestJet guests. Thousands of the airline’s Facebook fans tuned in to watch daily for 12 consecutive days at the end of November. But one important detail that remained a secret is now revealed in the hero video. WestJet based its 12 miracles on children’s ideas of what Christmas should be.

“WestJet creates holiday magic for Canadians every year and this year we asked for help from youth from St Alban’s Boys and Girls Club,” said Richard Bartrem, Vice-President Marketing Communications. “Christmas, through the eyes of a child, is magical and the children gave us wonderful inspiration for surprising our guests. The best part was that the children got to be present to witness their own miracle come to life.”

From cuddling with 40 puppies (and one cat) at the Calgary International Airport, to a world made of gingerbread at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, to the Nutcracker performed at the arrivals area in the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, to a life-sized snow globe at Toronto Pearson International Airport, 12 events were held on 12 consecutive days in 10 cities and one in-air flight. To watch each miracle in action, visit the WestJet Christmas hub.

“Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and WestJet Cares for Kids share the same goal: making the impossible possible,” said Mathieu Chantelois, Vice President of Marketing & Development, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. “For the last 10 years, WestJetters have gone above and beyond to support our Clubs and our communities and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate. We are proud to be a part of their 12 Flights of Christmas video and we look forward to the future of our partnership.”

WestJet Cares for Kids and Boys and Girls Clubs across Canada are sharing the video to inspire Canadians to support their local Club. WestJet supports the Club through the donation of the gift of flight to offer opportunities for youth and staff to travel to training, activities and events, and to allow the Club to fundraise to support enriching programmes and essential services that benefit young people, their families and their communities. For their help with WestJet’s 12 Flights of Christmas, the airline donated $10,000 to the St Alban’s Boys and Girls Club in Toronto. The partnership between WestJet and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada recently celebrated a huge milestone – the 10th anniversary of WestJet Cares for Kids. For information on supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, visit https://www.bgccan.com/en/.