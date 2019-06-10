News

WestJet Developing Flight Light to Connect Families

WestJet Developing Flight Light to Connect Families

With business travellers and frequent flyers often away from home, WestJet’s Flight Light will let children watch their parents’ flight in real-time and show them just how close they are to arriving home.

By using live WestJet flight data, the innovative smart nightlight will project the path of a loved one’s flight on to their child’s bedroom ceiling. Synced through the specifically-designed Flight Light App on a mobile device before take-off, parents can enter their flight number into the app to provide the Flight Light with live data including their arrival and departure times. Parents will also be able to stay connected by sending messages and emojis to the Flight Light that will be projected in real-time on to the ceiling. To watch the video, click here.

“Caring for our guests also means caring for the ones they love and with Flight Light we hope to bring more comfort and joy to parents and their children during their travel journeys,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet’s Vice-President, Marketing Communications. “Being away home can be tough and we wanted to develop a fun tool that could help families stay connected to the ones they love in a truly authentic WestJet way.”

The innovative Flight Light design takes inspiration from the WestJet 787 Dreamliner and uses its colours and shape to create a fun and interactive device. The live flight data, along with an array of starlight, will project from the wing-shaped base of the light and the device also pulsates on flight arrival.

A detachable flashlight takes the shape of the aircraft body and when the flight path is not being projected, the flashlight will also be used to project a silhouette of an aircraft. The base of the light also functions as a regular night light designed to keep children company throughout the night.

As WestJet continues to focus on technological innovation, a prototype of the Flight Light has been created and beta testing is scheduled to begin later this year. More information on Flight Light can be found by visiting: westjet.com/flightlight

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 10, 2019
Read More

SAA Requests State Funding, Appoints Interim CEO

Neil SteedmanJune 10, 2019
Read More

American Airlines Launches New Dublin-Texas Route

Neil SteedmanJune 8, 2019
Read More

Tourism Andalucia Returns to Dublin

Neil SteedmanJune 8, 2019
Read More

“How Does the Travel Industry Think About Tourism in a Digital Age?” – WTTC

Michael FloodJune 7, 2019
Read More

WestJet Hosts Lunch for Travel Trade at Westin Hotel

Michael FloodJune 6, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 6th June 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 6, 2019
Read More

Fiona Noonan Has Joined Cathay Pacific Airways

Michael FloodJune 6, 2019
Read More

Air France-KLM Group Welcomes Virgin Atlantic to Bluebiz

Neil SteedmanJune 6, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland