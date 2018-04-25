News

WestJet Encore Wins 2017 Airline Reliability Performance Award

WestJet Encore Wins 2017 Airline Reliability Performance Award

WestJet Encore has been named a winner in the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft’s 2017 Airline Reliability Performance awards that recognise operators of Bombardier’s Q-Series turboprops and CRJ regional jets that have achieved at least 99% dispatch reliability throughout the year.

“To be awarded a Bombardier 2017 Airline Reliability Performance award is a fantastic recognition of the work that the WestJet Encore team does to get more than 250 daily flights out safely and on time every day,” said Charles Duncan, President, WestJet Encore, and Executive Vice-President, WestJet. “WestJet Encore has almost five years of solid operational performance under its belt and I am extremely proud of the hard work of our team. We will continue to focus on being Canada’s most reliable regional airline to best meet the needs of our guests.”

“Congratulations to your management team and all employees who contribute tirelessly to WestJet Encore’s operational excellence,” said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager of Q400 Program and Customer Services for Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

WestJet Encore operates a fleet of 46 Canadian-made Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft. The airline serves 33 Canadian cities as well as Nashville and Boston.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Mark Wright and Ben Bouldin to Host Trade Awards on RCI’s Independence of the Seas

Michael FloodApril 25, 2018
Read More

Silversea Launches Legends of Cruising 2020 World Cruise

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Programme

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

New Expedia TAAP Dynamic Hotel Commission Programme – Let’s Make Money with Expedia TAAP!

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Free to Join Programme – You Don’t Pay Us, We Pay You!

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

A Win-Win Deal

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Fabulous Rates Available to the USA

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

You Are Not Alone! Your Local Partner Support Team is Here to Help

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Turkish Airlines Hosts the Trade at Aviva Stadium

Neil SteedmanApril 24, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland