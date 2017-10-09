WestJet Gift Cards Now Available for Purchase Online

WestJet has announced that gift cards are now available for purchase on www.westJet.com – just in time to start thinking about shopping for family and friends this holiday season.

“The gift of flight is the gift of experience, adventure and travel to any of WestJet’s more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe,” said Marshall Wilmot, Chief Loyalty Officer. “You can now give and receive the gift of travel, whether that is to cover the entire cost of someone’s ticket or make a contribution. It’s a very special gift to give.”

WestJet gift cards are available for purchase on wwww.westJet.com/giftcard and can be used to pay for travel on WestJet or WestJet Encore, seat selection, and taxes and fees on travel.

Gift Cards:

Start at $25 CAD up to $2,000 CAD per card

Are purchased through a secured transaction

Can be combined with a credit card when redeeming for a flight purchase

Are redeemable on westJet.com or through travel agents

WestJet is offering two forms of gift cards: plastic gift cards and eGift cards.