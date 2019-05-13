News

WestJet Has Been Sold for US$5 Billion to Onex

WestJet Airlines Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement that provides for its acquisition in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Onex Corporation and its affiliated funds will acquire all outstanding shares of WestJet for $31.00 per share, after which WestJet will operate as a privately-held company.

The purchase price represents a 67% premium to Friday’s closing share price and a 63% premium to WestJet’s 20-day volume-weighted average trading price. The transaction value is approximately US$5 billion including assumed debt.

Ed Sims, WestJet’s President and Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to continue the journey of building an airline based on a growing network, providing competitive airfares and more choice to, from and within Canada, for communities large and small. Integral to this relationship is a commitment to our employees, and our unique ownership-driven culture.”

The investment will be led by Onex Partners, Onex’s private equity platform focused on larger investment opportunities.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

