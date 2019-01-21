News

Westjet Hosts the Trade at the Abbey

Westjet Hosts the Trade at the Abbey

With flights from Dublin to Halifax,Nova Scotia it was a very appropriate event for Westjet to bring trade to the Abbey Theatre for the musical “Come from Away” which told the story of airlines being diverted after the terrorist attacks on New York on 9/11/2001 and the way Newfoundlanders coped with the influx of thousands of passengers.  

Hilary and Jamie Knight, Canadian Embassy; and Enda Larkin, Sunway.

Eileen Penrose and Paul Nolan, from APG Ireland the GSA for Westjet in Ireland were terrific hosts as the evening got off to a great start at The Grand Central Bar on O’Connell Street, where drinks and snacks were on offer from the hosts who made sure that all  guests were well looked after. 

Mary McGovern, Atlas Travel; with Audrey Boyce and Tanya Merdith both eTravel.

The show  is going on to the west end in  London after its Dublin run, was an outstanding theatrical  experience with a standing ovation for the excellent cast at the end.

Jackie Lambert and John Galligan, John Galligan Travel were at the Abbey.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

The Travel Corporation Brief the Media

Michael FloodJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

British Airways goes retro on a Boeing 747

Michael FloodJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

Emirates Introduces Entertainment Playlist Syncing Ahead of Travel

Neil SteedmanJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

WestJet Takes Delivery of First B787-9, Named After Founder Clive Beddoe

Neil SteedmanJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Unveils Brand Refresh with A330-300 in New Livery

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2019
Read More

Irish Cruise Market Grew 8.8% in January-September Period – CLIA

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

CAR Advises Trade on Aviation Licences in Event of No Deal Brexit

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

Ryanair Holidays is “Discontinuing” Its Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

Great Value Travel Deals – 17th January 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland