Westjet Hosts the Trade at the Abbey

With flights from Dublin to Halifax,Nova Scotia it was a very appropriate event for Westjet to bring trade to the Abbey Theatre for the musical “Come from Away” which told the story of airlines being diverted after the terrorist attacks on New York on 9/11/2001 and the way Newfoundlanders coped with the influx of thousands of passengers.

Eileen Penrose and Paul Nolan, from APG Ireland the GSA for Westjet in Ireland were terrific hosts as the evening got off to a great start at The Grand Central Bar on O’Connell Street, where drinks and snacks were on offer from the hosts who made sure that all guests were well looked after.

The show is going on to the west end in London after its Dublin run, was an outstanding theatrical experience with a standing ovation for the excellent cast at the end.