WestJet Hosts Lunch for Trade Trade at Westin Hotel

To celebrate the WestJet direct flight from Dublin to Calgary, the airline hosted a trade lunch at the Moreland Grill, Westin Hotel. Westjet will fly three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June to October, reports Hilary Drumm.

Cindy Ady, Tourism Calgary, spoke about Calgary and what it has to offer. Calgary is well known for its craft breweries and provides brewery tours that have proved to be popular with tourists. Calgary is at the heart of four UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, Dinosaur Provincial Park, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, and Waterton Glacier International Peace Park. Some of Calgary’s attractions include the Calgary Zoo, which has a five-year partnership with China and is hosting four giant pandas, and the Calgary Tower, which is the highest observation deck in Western Canada from which you can view Calgary and the Rocky Mountains at the city’s only revolving restaurant.

Cindy Ady, Tourism Calgary

The Calgary Stampede takes place for 10 days each July, with rodeo, rides, food, beer gardens, concerts, entertainment, pancake breakfasts, and cowboy hats. You can take a tour of the Alberta Boot Company that specialises in 100% handmade western boots or visit Amithbilt Hats Inc to learn about the history of Calgary’s iconic White Hat.

Aoife Tyrell, USIT Travel; Eileen Penrose, APG Ireland; Cindy Ady, Tourism Calgary; and Aileen Eglington, AE Consulting

Downtown Calgary activity is centred on Stephen Avenue, a pedestrian mall and Calgary icon. Buskers and street performers, and Calgary’s arts and culture scene, are also in this district.

Polly Bond, Tour America, and Tania Crinon, Atlas Travel

Calgary certainly has a lot to offer and is only a seven hour flight from Dublin with WestJet.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

