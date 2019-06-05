WestJet Hosts Lunch for Trade Trade at Westin Hotel

To celebrate the WestJet direct flight from Dublin to Calgary, the airline hosted a trade lunch at the Moreland Grill, Westin Hotel. Westjet will fly three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June to October, reports Hilary Drumm.

Cindy Ady, Tourism Calgary, spoke about Calgary and what it has to offer. Calgary is well known for its craft breweries and provides brewery tours that have proved to be popular with tourists. Calgary is at the heart of four UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, Dinosaur Provincial Park, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, and Waterton Glacier International Peace Park. Some of Calgary’s attractions include the Calgary Zoo, which has a five-year partnership with China and is hosting four giant pandas, and the Calgary Tower, which is the highest observation deck in Western Canada from which you can view Calgary and the Rocky Mountains at the city’s only revolving restaurant.

The Calgary Stampede takes place for 10 days each July, with rodeo, rides, food, beer gardens, concerts, entertainment, pancake breakfasts, and cowboy hats. You can take a tour of the Alberta Boot Company that specialises in 100% handmade western boots or visit Amithbilt Hats Inc to learn about the history of Calgary’s iconic White Hat.

Downtown Calgary activity is centred on Stephen Avenue, a pedestrian mall and Calgary icon. Buskers and street performers, and Calgary’s arts and culture scene, are also in this district.

Calgary certainly has a lot to offer and is only a seven hour flight from Dublin with WestJet.