WestJet Inaugurates Halifax-Dublin Non-Stop Service

As the Canadian carrier with the most transatlantic flights from Halifax, Nova Scotia, WestJet began its new non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Dublin Airport (DUB) on Tuesday 30 April.

“Today’s flight between these important tourism and business markets reinforces our commitment to investing in Halifax as an Atlantic gateway to Europe,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet’s Chief Commercial Officer. “WestJet continues to support the efforts of the government of Nova Scotia to enhance trade, tourism and grow economies in the province and Ireland. To our guests on both sides of the Atlantic, go raibh maith agat, thank you.”

WestJet has served the city of Halifax since 2003 and has seen 160% growth in flights to and from Halifax Stanfield. This summer the airline will operate non-stop service to 15 cities with an average of 28 departures per day from Halifax.

“Adding non-stop flights to key markets is a sign of confidence in our province and region,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “We are pleased to see WestJet’s commitment to this new link, which helps support our Nova Scotia-Europe Engagement Strategy and efforts to grow our economy.”

“We are so pleased that WestJet continues to demonstrate confidence in our airport, our region and our future with the introduction of this new non-stop service to Dublin,” said Joyce Carter, President and Chief Executive, Halifax International Airport Authority. “We have grown into an Atlantic Canadian hub airport where travellers can conveniently connect to, from and through Europe and beyond. We thank WestJet for their continued investment and expansion of their service at Halifax Stanfield and to passengers who make these flights a success.”

WestJet has operated to Dublin since 2015 (from St John’s, Newfoundland) and on 1 June 2019 will bring one of its first three Dreamliner aircraft to the city with non-stop service from Calgary.

WestJet’s Halifax-Dublin Service