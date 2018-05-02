News

WestJet Launches Inaugural London Gatwick-Halifax Flight

On Monday 30th April 2018 WestJet officially launched its route from London Gatwick to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The departure of WS24 marks the start of daily, non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport and London Gatwick Airport until 26th October 2018. This is the first time that the airline has used its newest aircraft, the Boeing 737-8 MAX for transatlantic travel.

“WestJet continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation using its fleet of fuel-efficient, guest-friendly Boeing MAX aircraft for transatlantic service,” said Tim Croyle, WestJet Interim Executive Vice-President, Commercial. “This service also demonstrates our commitment to support efforts on the part of Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada to enhance trade and tourism, and grow the economies of both Canada and the UK.”

On 31st May, WestJet will launch its inaugural flight between Halifax and Paris on its Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. The flight will mark the first time WestJet will land on continental Europe.

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective
Halifax – London (Gatwick) Daily 22.35 08.21 +1 29th April 2018
London (Gatwick) – Halifax Daily 09.50 13.00 30th April 2018

 

