News

WestJet Link Welcomes 195,000+ Guests in First Year of Service

WestJet Link Welcomes 195,000+ Guests in First Year of Service

WestJet’s newest air service, WestJet Link, is celebrating carrying more than 195,000 guests in its first year of operation between Calgary, which is now served three times weekly by a Dreamliner from Dublin, and five cities in British Columbia and Alberta.

Since its inception last June, WestJet Link has operated over 7,000 flights between Calgary to Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat and Prince George. Guests from/to these areas have benefitted from more choice, lower fares and better connectivity through the service.

“WestJet Link is working the way it was designed to give guests convenient access to the WestJet network along with a caring experience from start to finish,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. “We are thrilled to celebrate its successful first year of service and thank our loyal guests in these communities for choosing WestJet Link to take them to Calgary or beyond. We look forward to operating many more flights together alongside our partners at Pacific Coastal.”

WestJet Link is operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags, and seating at the front of the aircraft.

WestJet offers more flights than any other airline to more destinations from Calgary, with an average of 975 flights per week to 67 non-stop destinations.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Adds Branch for Another

Neil SteedmanJune 23, 2019
Read More

Hertz Unveils ‘Kollektion 7 – Made in Germany’

Neil SteedmanJune 23, 2019
Read More

‘Mount Rushmore’ Style Sculpture of Fairhead

Michael FloodJune 22, 2019
Read More

Click&Go Seeks European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive

Neil SteedmanJune 21, 2019
Read More

2019 ITTN+Emirates Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodJune 20, 2019
Read More

Visiting Japan in Lap of Luxury with Finnair

Fergal McAlindenJune 20, 2019
Read More

World Travel Centre to Appoint Business Travel Consultants

Neil SteedmanJune 20, 2019
Read More

IAG Orders Airbus A321XLRs for Aer Lingus and Iberia

Neil SteedmanJune 20, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 20th June 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 20, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland