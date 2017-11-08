News

WestJet Named Best Low-Cost Airline in the Americas

WestJet has been recognised as Best Low-Cost Airline – The Americas for 2018 by www.airlineratings.com. The website rates more than 425 airlines around the globe to determine its award winners.

“It is an honour to be named Best Low-Cost Airline for the whole of North and South America,” said Ed Sims, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Commercial. “This is a reflection of the hard work and caring nature of our more than 13,000 WestJetters. The timing of this award is welcome as we begin to build our international reputation in preparation for the arrival of our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in 2019.”

“WestJet was selected on its innovation of bringing affordable and safe travel to millions across North America,” said Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief, AirlineRatings.com. “In addition, WestJet’s employees have brought back the magic of flying to its guests.”

Air New Zealand won Airline of the Year and Best Premium Economy (both for the third year in a row), and Air Canada was named Best Long-Haul Airline in the Americas, while Emirates again won the In Flight Entertainment Award. A complete list of the award-winning airlines is here: www.airlineratings.com/awards/.

