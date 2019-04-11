News

WestJet Reports Record March Load Factor of 87.0%

WestJet has announced March 2019 traffic results with a record load factor of 87.0%, an increase of 1.4 percentage points year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 7.3% year over year, while capacity, measured in available seat miles, grew 5.5% over the same period. WestJet welcomed an additional 104,000 guests in March, a year-over-year increase of 4.8%.

“We have adjusted our schedule to minimise guest disruption in response to the grounding of our 13 MAX aircraft and continue to work closely with all parties to enable their safe return to the skies,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and Chief Executive. “I want to thank all of our guests for their continued loyalty and all WestJetters for their ongoing commitment to providing award-winning service through this challenging period.”

WestJet will begin its new three-times-weekly service from Dublin to Halifax, Nova Scotia – using a B787-9 Dreamliner rather than a MAX – on 2 June, reducing to twice weekly from 11 September.

