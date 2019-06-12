WestJet Rewards Introduces ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’ Offer

WestJet has introduced a new WestJet Rewards offer, ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’, giving guests the opportunity to become a WestJet Rewards Gold member before they fly until 29 February 2020 with the booking of a round-trip Business cabin fare between Calgary and Dublin, London (Gatwick), or Paris.

“WestJet Rewards Gold status is designed to recognise and reward WestJet’s frequent flyers with a wide-range of travel privileges,” said d’Arcy Monaghan, WestJet Vice-President of Loyalty Programmes. “Guests booking a Business or Business Flex fare on our Dreamliner will get the upgrade to Gold in time for flight. Our new Dreamliner is already a rewarding flight experience and with Buy Business, Get Gold, it becomes even more so.”

“Buy Business, Get Gold’ started on 11 June until 30 June for travel from 6 July to 5 September 2019. Full details are available at www.westjet.com/getgold.

WestJet Rewards Gold members receive unlimited lounge access, priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage, and advance seat selection. Gold members are also eligible for complimentary upgrades to WestJet’s Premium cabin on most WestJet flights with the purchase of EconoFlex fares.

This summer, WestJet operates three-times weekly between Calgary and Dublin, daily between Calgary and London (Gatwick), and four-times weekly between Calgary and Paris.

WestJet’s Dreamliner fleet carries 320 guests featuring WestJet’s Business, Premium and Economy cabins. The Dreamliner’s Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin offers a combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring sparkling wine and amenity case. WestJet’s improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows, with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.