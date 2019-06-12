News

WestJet Rewards Introduces ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’ Offer

WestJet Rewards Introduces ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’ Offer

WestJet has introduced a new WestJet Rewards offer, ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’, giving guests the opportunity to become a WestJet Rewards Gold member before they fly until 29 February 2020 with the booking of a round-trip Business cabin fare between Calgary and Dublin, London (Gatwick), or Paris.

“WestJet Rewards Gold status is designed to recognise and reward WestJet’s frequent flyers with a wide-range of travel privileges,” said d’Arcy Monaghan, WestJet Vice-President of Loyalty Programmes. “Guests booking a Business or Business Flex fare on our Dreamliner will get the upgrade to Gold in time for flight. Our new Dreamliner is already a rewarding flight experience and with Buy Business, Get Gold, it becomes even more so.”

“Buy Business, Get Gold’ started on 11 June until 30 June for travel from 6 July to 5 September 2019. Full details are available at www.westjet.com/getgold.

WestJet Rewards Gold members receive unlimited lounge access, priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage, and advance seat selection. Gold members are also eligible for complimentary upgrades to WestJet’s Premium cabin on most WestJet flights with the purchase of EconoFlex fares.

This summer, WestJet operates three-times weekly between Calgary and Dublin, daily between Calgary and London (Gatwick), and four-times weekly between Calgary and Paris.

WestJet’s Dreamliner fleet carries 320 guests featuring WestJet’s Business, Premium and Economy cabins. The Dreamliner’s Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin offers a combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring sparkling wine and amenity case. WestJet’s improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows, with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Wendy Wu Appoints Head of Group Sales and Partnerships

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors’ Conference 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Meet Westport-based Travel Counsellor Emer McDermott…

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Friends and Colleagues: Martina Forde and Gina Quinn…

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

A Day in the Life of Travel Counsellor Simon Armstrong

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Meet Business Development Coach at Travel Counsellors: Ciara MacConnell

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Meet Travel Counsellor Karen Wright…

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Cheapest and Most Expensive Taxi Fares Worldwide

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Ryanair to Acquire Malta Air Operator Certificate with Purchase of Malta Air

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland