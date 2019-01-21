WestJet Takes Delivery of First B787-9, Named After Founder Clive Beddoe

WestJet has taken delivery of the Canadian airline’s first Dreamliner, with a third delivery in March due to coincide with the start of a Dublin-Calgary service in March.

“Today’s delivery marks a new chapter for WestJet,” said Ed Sims, President and Chief Executive. “Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner is one of the most technologically advanced aircraft ever flown and is the perfect platform for our transition to a global network carrier. We look forward to bringing Canadians to the world and the world to Canada in comfort and style.

“Because of the leadership, vision and commitment of Clive Beddoe, our Founder and Chairman, we had the opportunity to fly our Dreamliner home today. It is fitting that the aircraft bears our founder’s name as we welcome the future of WestJet.”

WestJet will use the 320-seat Dreamliner to begin longer-range flying while giving guests a choice of Economy, Premium and Business Class cabins.

WestJet’s Dreamliners feature WestJet’s first lie-flat business cabin seats accompanied by luxurious blankets and pillows, turndown service and in-seat TVs, offering a premium service with a distinctly Canadian feel. WestJet Premium will offer seats in a 2x3x2 configuration in a separate and private cabin, cozy blankets and pillows available on every seat, and a self-serve social area.

The aircraft also features the Boeing-designed turbulence-dampening technology, improved air quality to reduce jetlag, and larger windows that give an increased sense of space.

The first Dreamliner will fly guests domestically on Toronto-Calgary routes starting on 20th February to assist with crew familiarisation before the first international service from Calgary to London (Gatwick) on 28th April 2019.

The second and third WestJet Dreamliners are currently on the production line at Boeing’s factory and will be delivered in February and March this year to coincide with the start of Calgary-Paris and Calgary-Dublin services respectively.