WestJet Takes Off to Calgary with Three Flights a Week

WestJet’s new Dublin-Calgary service will offer onward connections to 24 destinations, including Vancouver and Las Vegas. The new route will be operated with a Boeing Dreamliner and is the only scheduled service between the two cities.

“We have forged a strong bond and friendship with WestJet and we are delighted to welcome its new direct service between Calgary and Dublin Airport,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “Dublin Airport is now connected to six Canadian cities, which means that this year is set to be our busiest year ever for travel between Dublin and Canada. I have no doubt this new service will be popular in both directions for business and leisure passengers. We wish WestJet every success with its new route and we will continue to work closely with them to promote the new service.”

Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet, said: “With the launch of our third transatlantic Dreamliner flight, WestJet adds to our exceptional growth into and out of Calgary, where we remain the airline with the most destinations and departures. With more than 4.5 million Canadians claiming Irish heritage, we are pleased to be providing our guests with easy access to all the cultural, economic and social ties between Western Canada and Ireland.”

WestJet, which is Canada’s second largest airline, is headquartered in Calgary and operates about 725 flights daily to 105 destinations. Dublin was WestJet’s first ever transatlantic destination, as the airline launched its Dublin-St John’s Newfoundland service in the summer of 2014.

The airline switched its services between Dublin and St John’s to a six times weekly service to Halifax, Nova Scotia, in April this year.

The new Dublin-Calgary route will operate from Dublin three times per week on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. Flights will depart at 13.45 and arrive in Calgary at 15.05. The return flights will depart Calgary on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday at 20.45 and arrive in Dublin at 11.38 the following day.

Calgary is one of six Canadian destinations served directly from Dublin Airport this summer, joining Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, Halifax and Hamilton, Ontario. Dublin Airport will also have direct services to 18 destinations in the USA this year as part of its largest ever transatlantic offering.

Ireland and Canada have strong and enduring cultural and business links. About 14% of Canada’s population is of Irish descent and more than 70 Canadian firms have businesses in Ireland, employing a total of more than 13,000 people.