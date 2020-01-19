WestJet to Launch Manchester-Halifax Service in June

WestJet, which commenced a summer Dublin-Halifax service in May last year, will also introduce non-stop flights from Manchester to Halifax in June. The new service will cross the Atlantic in a little more than six hours to Halifax, and five hours on the return.

Halifax is the capital of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and is a major economic centre with a large concentration of government and private sector companies. The Dublin and Manchester routes will enable passengers to connect on to many other Canadian destinations, including Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Halifax’s tourism industry showcases Nova Scotia’s culture, scenery and coastline, and there are several museums and art galleries in downtown Halifax.