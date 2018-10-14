WestJet Unveils Global Future, New Brand Image

WestJet has unveiled its refreshed brand, including a national advertising campaign, its first three international Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner routes, and a new Platinum WestJet Rewards tier, at an event in downtown Calgary.

The refreshed brand image outlines WestJet’s global ambitions and heralds new products aimed at international and premium travellers. Called ‘Love Where You’re Going’, the new WestJet commercial can be viewed here.

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal time for WestJet,” said Ed Sims, President and Chief Executive. “‘Love where you’re going’ embodies both the thrill of travel and the sheer ambition we at WestJet have for our airline. Our 13,000 WestJetters are unique assets, and what we deliver for our 24 million guests is something that cannot be replicated.”

Guests will start to see the updated brand image and positioning reflected in many of WestJet’s assets, including westjet.com, WestJet’s airport presence over time across Canada, and gradually across the fleet.

WestJet will launch its first three B787-9 Dreamliner non-stop routes from Calgary to London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin and London next year to become the first Canadian airline to base its Dreamliner aircraft out of YYC Calgary International Airport.

Finally, as part of the new WestJet, Sims also announced that WestJet Rewards will introduce a new Platinum tier, making it easier for WestJet Rewards members to get even more value from the frequent flyer programme as the airline heads global. The tier is targeted for launch later this year. Details on the new WestJet Rewards Platinum tier and other changes to the programme can be found here.