WestJet Unveils ‘The Spirit of Canada’ Dreamliner

WestJet has unveiled its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner livery, logo and cabin interior, including the airline’s first-ever Business Class cabin. The reveal is part of WestJet’s lead-up to the arrival of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in early 2019.

“The introduction of Boeing’s 787-9 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art aircraft, is the dawn of a new era for WestJet and the next step in our transformation to a global network airline,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and Chief Executive. “The updated livery is modern and dynamic while the interior is world-class, distinctly Canadian and uniquely WestJet. Both reflect WestJet’s transition from a regional airline in 1996 to a new era of connecting Canada with the world and bringing the world to Canada.”

WestJet has firm orders of 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and options for another 10, all of which will feature the new livery, logo and interior.

Three-Class Cabin

The WestJet Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features a three-class cabin including Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. The design was created by London-based design consultancy PriestmanGoode. Drawing from Canadian themes, the cabin interior welcomes guests with a rich colour palette: a soothing alpine lake blue in Economy Class; aurora‑inspired shades and tones in Premium Economy; and in Business Class, luxuriously rich earth tones inspired by the splendour of Canadian summers.

Business Class will feature touchscreen service and on-demand dining that allows the traveller to define exactly how they like to fly. When it’s time to relax and fully unwind, lay-flat mattresses, bedding and turn-down service will offer WestJet guests the opportunity to enjoy a tranquil flight.

Premium Economy will offer comfort enhancements and service with an elevated guest experience. WestJet will also offer a premium menu, a self-serve social area, and more space to move and relax.

In Economy Class, guests will discover oversized, self-dimming windows, and leading-edge in-flight entertainment and connectivity with in-seat device charging.

Aircraft Livery and Logo

The updated logo and livery was overseen by Ove Brand Design. Boeing and Teague, a Seattle-based design firm, implemented the design on the aircraft.

The font has been updated to Bliss, giving the WestJet wordmark a more uniform and current style, while retaining the Maple Leaf symbol in a more contemporary and bold look. The logo also now uses a single colour to soften the regional emphasis on ‘west’.

In addition to the updated stylised Maple Leaf on the aircraft tail, another nod to WestJet’s heritage is in the form of the Canadian flag appearing at the front of the aircraft. The new livery will also marry both of Canada’s official languages, with ‘The Spirit of Canada’ appearing on one side of the aircraft and the French translation, ‘L’esprit du Canada’ on the other, both extending across the middle of the aircraft fuselage.

The livery will gradually appear across WestJet’s entire fleet as new aircraft are delivered in 2018 and as aircraft are repainted in their normal cycle. The Boeing 737 MAX-8 will be the first aircraft in the new livery appearing in June.

This summer, WestJet’s growing fleet will operate an average of 777 daily flights to 90 destinations. The airline recently announced its first foray to continental Europe with daily direct flights between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris starting 31st May 2018.