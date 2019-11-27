WestJet’s AI Digital Travel Assistant Juliet Finds Her Voice with Google Assistant

WestJet has announced that Juliet, its digital travel assistant, is available on Google Assistant, giving guests a convenient, hands-and screen-free way to confidently have their day of travel questions answered. To chat with Juliet, guests can say “Hey Google, ask WestJet” to get started.

WestJet continues to innovate and provide more convenient ways for our guests to engage effortlessly with WestJet during their travel journeys,” said Alfredo Tan, WestJet Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. “Juliet was the first AI chatbot launched by a Canadian airline and as we build on her success we will continue to personalise and advance her trusted abilities across additional platforms for our guests.”

Juliet on Google Assistant has quick answers for managing itineraries, travel documentation and ID requirements along with information on how to travel with pets and service animals. Guests can also determine in real-time with the help of her handy baggage-size calculator whether a bag needs to be checked or can be carried on.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Juliet has been learning for the past 16 months and Google Assistant was selected for her platform based on user data and research. Through continued learning, she will become more capable as more users interact with her.

Some of the questions Juliet can answer on Google Assistant include:

“Hey Google, ask WestJet the flight status for WS123 today”

“Hey Google, ask WestJet about travelling with my dog”

“Hey Google, ask WestJet what identification I need to travel”

“Hey Google, ask WestJet about baggage costs”

To talk to Juliet, guests can download Google Assistant for free from any mobile device’s app store.

Watch and learn how Juliet works with Google Assistant, including how to chat with her on Facebook Messenger.

“Customers today demand effortless support on their channel of choice,” said Puneet Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive, Netomi. “Voice assistants like Google Assistant are emerging as critical tools for companies to provide the instant, convenient and personal customer service that customers expect.

“By extending Juliet’s capabilities to Google Assistant, WestJet customers will be able to get the information they need without lifting a finger and this launch raises the bar for customer-first support. After the incredible impact Juliet has made on the customer experience in Messenger, we are excited to partner with WestJet to extend our powerful AI platform to voice and make an incredible impact on agent productivity and customer satisfaction.”