What Are the World’s Top Tourist Souvenirs? What is Ireland’s?

A new study by Club Med has revealed the top selling souvenirs from around the world on an illustrated map to help people relive their favourite holiday memories. With the country in lockdown, no one knows when their next holiday will be. So, as everyone fondly thinks back to sunnier times and walks along the beach, we have discovered the most popular (and in some cases peculiar) souvenirs from around the world. Can you guess the number one souvenir in Ireland? Here’s a clue: you can eat it, and drink it!

That’s right, it’s chocolate. Other European countries who share chocolate as their top takeaway souvenir are Belgium and France. The big question now is, though, which particular type of chocolate?

With its famously unpredictable weather, it’s no surprise that the UK’s most popular souvenir is an umbrella, whilst Latvia, Lithuania and Poland all prefer something sparkling other something sweet, with the top souvenir being amber jewellery. Germany’s most popular souvenir is beer, with Cyprus also having a tipple as the top souvenir – Cypriot wine.

For those visiting the US on vacation, their unique style of American sweets is the souvenir of choice to bring home to friends and family. Planning a trip to Australia? You’ll find the most popular souvenir is a boomerang, a globally recognised symbol of Oz that is used by Aboriginal Australian peoples for hunting.

North America’s top selling souvenirs

North America has a lot of different cultures, but the two largest countries on the map have souvenirs that tantalise the tastebuds. People who visit the U.S are most likely to come away with American sweets as their gift of choice, taking the unique flavours back to their family and friends. Whereas Canada’s souvenir is emblazoned on their flag, maple syrup.

Central America and along the equator has the perfect weather and heat to make one of the world’s most loved souvenirs, coffee. Jamaica in particular grow the famous Blue Mountain variety, often regarded as some of the best in the world.

Asia’s top selling souvenirs

Souvenirs from Asian countries are great reflections of each country’s unique culture. Origami paper is the top souvenir in Japan, a nod to the traditional origami cranes. Calligraphy sets are the top souvenir from China and Korean tea is the most popular keepsake from South Korea. Carved masks are highly sought after in Sri Lanka and Bhutan, whilst a belted DAGGER is the top souvenir in Yemen. Try getting that home in your carry on!

Africa’s Top Selling Souvenirs

Club Med’s research found that textiles are among the most sought after choice of souvenirs for those visiting African countries. In Nigeria, Aso Oke, a vibrant, traditional fabric worn by Yoruba people is a popular item to take home. Fabric is also the top souvenir for Zimbabwe and Cameroon, whilst hand woven rugs are a top choice of keepsake for those taking a trip to Malawi.

Carefully crafted, handmade wooden artifacts, beads and masks are also very popular souvenirs throughout the continent, including The Democratic Republic of The Congo, The Gambia and Angola.