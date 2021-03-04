What Are You Reading on World Book Day?

What’s your recommendation for a good read on World Book Day?

It seems like a lifetime ago when we would casually potter around bookstores at the airport and flick through books, carefully selecting our holiday read of choice.

Whether your choice was to enter the thrilling world of Jack Reacher; a book about bettering yourself for the future; or even a little bit of 50 Shades of something or other; I’m sure, like us here at ITTN, you can’t wait to get back to the bookstores.

Just because everything is closed at the minute doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate World Book Day.

For a little bit of escapism, I’d recommend ITTN’s own guest contributor Muriel Bolger.

Her novel ‘The Captain’s Table’ is a joyous read for those of us who love to cruise, and given that we are putting the Spotlight on Cruise this month, it’s particularly apt.

My current read – ‘Journey to the Heartland’ – is also by one of our industry’s own; Michelle Walsh Jackson.

This book is right up my street and I simply love Michelle’s descriptive writing as she brings to life the streets of Oklahoma.

What’s your current read?

PS: If you’ve little ones at home, do you know you can read this book by Irish Author Judi Curtin online for free for the next 3 weeks

Lily and the Lissadell Ghost www.worldbookday.com

—