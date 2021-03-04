News

What Are You Reading on World Book Day?

What Are You Reading on World Book Day?

What’s your recommendation for a good read on World Book Day?

It seems like a lifetime ago when we would casually potter around bookstores at the airport and flick through books, carefully selecting our holiday read of choice.

Whether your choice was to enter the thrilling world of Jack Reacher; a book about bettering yourself for the future; or even a little bit of 50 Shades of something or other; I’m sure, like us here at ITTN, you can’t wait to get back to the bookstores.

Just because everything is closed at the minute doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate World Book Day.

For a little bit of escapism, I’d recommend ITTN’s own guest contributor Muriel Bolger.

Her novel ‘The Captain’s Table’ is a joyous read for those of us who love to cruise, and given that we are putting the Spotlight on Cruise this month, it’s particularly apt.

My current read – ‘Journey to the Heartland’ – is also by one of our industry’s own; Michelle Walsh Jackson.

This book is right up my street and I simply love Michelle’s descriptive writing as she brings to life the streets of Oklahoma.

What’s your current read?

PS: If you’ve little ones at home, do you know you can read this book by Irish Author Judi Curtin online for free for the next 3 weeks

Lily and the Lissadell Ghost www.worldbookday.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director and Owner Irish Travel Trade Network, has worked in the Irish Travel Industry for over two decades, having worked for many different Irish and Global Organisations. Sharon has accumulated experience in a wide variety of disciplines before her latest venture in the acquisition of The Irish Travel Trade Network and Business Traveller Ireland in 2020.

Related Items

More in News

Ryanair Launches 8 New Routes From Belfast City Airport for this Summer

Sharon JordanMarch 4, 2021
Read More

British Airways Offer Covid Tests for £33

Fionn DavenportMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Rise in Numbers Returning Through Dublin Airport

Fionn DavenportMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Universal’s Epic Adventure is Back: Work Resumes on Universal’s Fourth Orlando Theme Park

Fionn DavenportMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Sixt CEO Steps Down After 50 Years in Charge

Fionn DavenportMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Kilkenny Tourism Launches #MoretoExplore Domestic Campaign

Fionn DavenportMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Michael O’Leary Predicts Summer Bump But Warns Vaccine Passport Won’t Be Ready

Fionn DavenportMarch 4, 2021
Read More

GBTA Announces Top 50 Women in Travel

Fionn DavenportMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Centara expands with a new family resort in Vietnam

Michael FloodMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn