What’s Up?

Germany hosts a number of world-class events this year: the contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 in Kassel – a 100-minute train ride north of Frankfurt/M. – puts the avant in garde between 10th June and 17th November 2017.

Berlin invites all garden enthusiasts to the International Garden Exhibition (IGA) from 13th April – 15th October 2017 and Germany’s capital will also host the European Athletic Championships from 2nd – 12th August 2018.

PHOTO: Kassel documenta (Copyright: T Krüger)