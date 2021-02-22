Where’s PATA? Calling All Eagle-Eyed Travel Agents

Next month sees the launch of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland’s brand new virtual game: Where’s PATA? The event, sponsored by Travel Uni, is a virtual version of the board game Cluedo and is designed to put travel agents detective skills to the test, cracking cryptic Asia Pacific clues to find the elusive Pat PATA. Travel agents will be invited to visit five suppliers during each event, in order to receive their clues, enabling them to determine where Pat PATA is – all whilst learning more about the Asia Pacific region.

There are three Where’s PATA? events, taking place on the 4th, 11th and 25th of March, with each afternoon offering a different set of suppliers, a new series of clues and of course lots of PRIZES up for grabs!

Sharon Anderson,Trade & Events Executive said: “Our new fast-paced, interactive Cluedo-esque events are a great opportunity for agents to meet with suppliers from Australia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Macau to name a few. This is the perfect opportunity to have some fun and learn more about the Asia Pacific region.”

Suppliers attending Where’s PATA?:

Canopy Sales & Marketing

Tourism New South Wales

Hong Kong Tourism Board

Tourism Western Australia

Tourism Thailand

Tourism Northern Territory

Okinawa Convention & Visitors Bureau

Tourism Australia

Macao Government Tourism Office

South Australian Tourism Commission

Tangalooma Island Resort

Tourism Shizuoka Japan

Commenting on the latest initiative, Ian Dockreay, Chief Executive of Travel Uni said: “Once again Travel Uni are delighted to be sponsors of another truly innovative and entertaining event, designed to make learning about the PATA region a really memorable and rewarding experience. Travel Uni members have told us how much they’ve enjoyed taking part in all the past events we’ve sponsored, such as the quizzes and bingo. It’s so important to deliver fresh new ideas and we look forward to continuing to introduce our ever growing membership audience to future PATA events online.”

The event, hosted on Zoom, takes place from 4pm to 5.15pm on 4th, 11th and 25th of March and agents can register for FREE.