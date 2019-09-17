Which Airline Has the Best Premium Economy Class?

Finnair and Swiss will begin offering Premium Economy Class in 2021 – but which airline currently has the best Premium Economy? Travel agents throughout Ireland can have their say by voting in this year’s ITTN Awards online at: www.ittn.ie/ittn-awards/2019/. Voting closes on Friday 18 October – so don’t delay, VOTE NOW!

There are 22 Award catgories this year, including four for airlines – a new Best Airline Ex-Ireland, Best Long Haul Airline, the new Best Premium Economy Airline, and Best Business Class Airline.

There are also four categories for destinations – a new Best City Break Destination in Europe, Best Destination in North America, Best Destination in Asia/Pacific, and Best Sun Destination.

Vote now at www.ittn.ie/ittn-awards/2019/.