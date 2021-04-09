Which Attraction Has the Best Connectivity?

Whether you like it or not, having a good wi-fi signal or decent connectivity has become an essential part of the travel experience – especially if you want to rival the Kardashians in your selfie game or are looking to upload that picturesque landscape shot. But which landmarks have the best connection?

A new study by Uswitch reveals which landmarks have the strongest cellular signal and internet connection available.

The Best..

And the winner is… the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. This iconic landmark has been ready for its close-up since it was first built in 1933, you can see why it takes the number one spot. Whether you take your holiday snaps from Baker Beach, Battery Spencer, or Hawk Hill you’ll be able to upload your pictures in seconds thanks to the internet speeds of 67Mbps and the wealth of free Wi-Fi available.

The Golden City is known for having the fastest 5G connection in the world meaning you’ll be able to give all your followers the ultimate FOMO. If you didn’t post your trip on Instagram, did you really go?

The Worst…

China might take the top spot of the countries with the most mobile numbers in use. Despite this, The Great Wall of China ranks the worst on our list of connected landmarks.

Visitors will get around 2Mbps of cellular data when visiting The Great Wall of China which is shocking in comparison to the average internet speed in the country is 148Mpbs. To put this into perspective this is enough for a whole family to stream on 6 devices at the same time in Ultra-HD.

Best connected landmarks

Rank Landmark Internet (Mbs) INDEX – Internet Free Wi-Fi in the city 1 Golden Gate Bridge: San Francisco 67 1 3 2 Statue of Liberty: New York 33 2 3 3 Sydney Opera House: Sydney 32 3 3 4 The Eiffel Tower: Paris 31 4 2 5 La Sagrada Familia: Barcelona, Spain 31 4 2 6 The Grand Palace: Bangkok 24 6 3 7 Buckingham Palace: London 23 7 3

Worst connected landmarks

Rank Landmark Internet (Mbs) INDEX – Internet Free Wi-Fi in the city 18 Blue Mosque: Istanbul 10 17 2 19 Angkor: Siem Reap, Cambodia 8 19 3 20 Petra: Petra, Jordan 8 19 3 21 Taj Mahal: Agra, India 7 21 2 22 The Great Pyramid of Giza: Cairo, Egypt 5 22 2 23 Victoria Falls: Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe 3 23 1 24 The Great Wall of China: China 2 24 2

