News

Which Attraction Has the Best Connectivity?

Which Attraction Has the Best Connectivity?

Whether you like it or not, having a good wi-fi signal or decent connectivity has become an essential part of the travel experience – especially if you want to rival the Kardashians in your selfie game or are looking to upload that picturesque landscape shot. But which landmarks have the best connection?

A new study by Uswitch reveals which landmarks have the strongest cellular signal and internet connection available.

The Best..

And the winner is… the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. This iconic landmark has been ready for its close-up since it was first built in 1933, you can see why it takes the number one spot. Whether you take your holiday snaps from Baker Beach, Battery Spencer, or Hawk Hill you’ll be able to upload your pictures in seconds thanks to the internet speeds of 67Mbps and the wealth of free Wi-Fi available.

The Golden City is known for having the fastest 5G connection in the world meaning you’ll be able to give all your followers the ultimate FOMO. If you didn’t post your trip on Instagram, did you really go?

The Worst…

 

China might take the top spot of the countries with the most mobile numbers in use. Despite this, The Great Wall of China ranks the worst on our list of connected landmarks.

Visitors will get around 2Mbps of cellular data when visiting The Great Wall of China which is shocking in comparison to the average internet speed in the country is 148Mpbs.  To put this into perspective this is enough for a whole family to stream on 6 devices at the same time in Ultra-HD.

Best connected landmarks 

RankLandmark     Internet (Mbs)     INDEX – Internet     Free Wi-Fi in the city
1     Golden Gate Bridge: San Francisco     6713
2     Statue of Liberty: New York     3323
3     Sydney Opera House: Sydney     3233
4     The Eiffel Tower: Paris     3142
5     La Sagrada Familia: Barcelona, Spain     3142
6     The Grand Palace: Bangkok     2463
7     Buckingham Palace: London     2373

Worst connected landmarks

RankLandmarkInternet (Mbs)INDEX – InternetFree Wi-Fi in the city
18     Blue Mosque: Istanbul10172
19     Angkor: Siem Reap, Cambodia8193
20     Petra: Petra, Jordan8193
21     Taj Mahal: Agra, India7212
22The Great Pyramid of Giza: Cairo, Egypt5222
23     Victoria Falls: Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe3231
24     The Great Wall of China: China2242

Discover the full list here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Wants to See Your Pets!

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Jet2 Pushes Restart to Late June Due to ‘Lack of Clarity’

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Silversea to Require All Crew and Guests to be Fully Vaccinated

Michael FloodApril 9, 2021
Read More

Florida to Sue US Government Over Cruise Shutdown

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Celestyal Cruises to Expand Fleet Deployment this Summer

Michael FloodApril 9, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean and Aer Lingus Barbados Cruise & Stay Update

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Riviera Removes Ireland Stop from Summer Cruises

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Certain Sailings

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

ABTA Responds to Global Taskforce Framework for Restarting Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn