Which City has the Most Expensive Transport Pass ?

Whether you live and work in a city or are simply visiting, public transport can be an efficient and eco-friendly way of getting from A to B, as long as you don’t mind the hectic rush-hour crowds.

And while it might usually be cheaper than driving, the cost of public transport can quickly stack up, even more so in certain cities.

The team at Globehunters have looked at the cost of a monthly transport pass around the world to discover which countries and cities are the most expensive and the cheapest.

 

5 Most Expensive Cities

 

  1. London, United Kingdom£150
  2. Sydney, Australia – £122.14
  3. Dublin, Ireland – £115.58
  4. New York City, NY, United States – £96.68
  5. Toronto, Canada – £89.99

 

5 Cheapest Cities

 

  1. Mumbai, India – £3.50
  2. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – £5.16
  3. Jaipur, India – £5.84
  4. Hanoi, Vietnam – £6.89
  5. Jakarta, Indonesia – £9.35

 

5 Most Expensive Countries

 

  1. Ireland – £97.16
  2. Australia – £84.29
  3. New Zealand – £80.70
  4. Iceland – £78.09
  5. Japan- £73.99

 

5 Cheapest Countries 

 

  1. Pakistan – £4.17
  2. Sri Lanka – £4.54
  3. Vietnam – £5.67
  4. Moldova – £6.31
  5. Nepal – £6.55

 

Click here to see the full list of countries and cities ranked from cheapest to most expensive

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

