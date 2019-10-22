Which City has the Most Expensive Transport Pass ?

Whether you live and work in a city or are simply visiting, public transport can be an efficient and eco-friendly way of getting from A to B, as long as you don’t mind the hectic rush-hour crowds.

And while it might usually be cheaper than driving, the cost of public transport can quickly stack up, even more so in certain cities.

The team at Globehunters have looked at the cost of a monthly transport pass around the world to discover which countries and cities are the most expensive and the cheapest.

5 Most Expensive Cities

London, United Kingdom – £150 Sydney, Australia – £122.14 Dublin, Ireland – £115.58 New York City, NY, United States – £96.68 Toronto, Canada – £89.99

5 Cheapest Cities

Mumbai, India – £3.50 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – £5.16 Jaipur, India – £5.84 Hanoi, Vietnam – £6.89 Jakarta, Indonesia – £9.35

5 Most Expensive Countries

Ireland – £97.16 Australia – £84.29 New Zealand – £80.70 Iceland – £78.09 Japan- £73.99

5 Cheapest Countries

Pakistan – £4.17 Sri Lanka – £4.54 Vietnam – £5.67 Moldova – £6.31 Nepal – £6.55

