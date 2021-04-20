‘Who the World Follows’ – Travel Department’s Interactive Worldwide Map Lets Customers Travel Virtually

Irish-owned guided holidays company Travel Department has created an interactive worldwide map of ‘Who the World Follows’, which features the top social media accounts from around the globe across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Travel Department’s mission is to help their customers see more and while they cannot travel and experience other cultures and destinations in person right now, they can however travel virtually through some of the most influential social media accounts across the world.

As social media use has skyrocketed in the past year and with the demand for banana bread and sourdough recipes and life hacks surging, so too has interest in how others around the world live their daily lives in their home countries. Virtual tours of museums and exhibitions are now more commonplace than ever, along with livestreams of concerts and online events.

With this upsurge in online activity, Travel Department has created a comprehensive and easy-to-navigate map of the top social media accounts around the world. This data is now readily available all in one place, so users can now hop across continents and discover the most influential people online across an array of different destinations.

The map holds many interesting discoveries – while it is no surprise that One Direction and its former members still reign supreme in the UK and the top German influencers are mostly in football, the Police Force make it to the top of Instagram in New Zealand and Brazil has less footballers in their top followed accounts than some European countries.

Elon Musk and his mission to get to space has him placed at Number One on Twitter in Canada, while former US President Barack Obama leads the Twitterati in America, and Liverpool F.C.’s Mohammed Salah is at the top in his home country of Egypt!

Irish Activity

Closer to home, here are just some of the findings from Ireland’s most followed accounts:

Niall Horan and Conor McGregor make the Top 10 most followed in Ireland on both Instagram and Twitter.

King of The Ring Sheamus is Still Fighting to The Top Ten of Twitter, alongside WWE star Becky Lynch.

International news accounts ABC News and The Guardian make it to the most followed Instagram profiles.

Did you know World Economic Forum is One of the Most Popular TikTok accounts in Ireland.

Seal Rescue Ireland steals our hearts with its 1.3m Irish Tik Tok Fans

The majority of Ireland’s most popular people on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok are in news, sport, humour and entertainment and while there’s crossover between Twitter and Instagram, none feature in Tik Tok’s Top 10.

(Photo by Jakob Owens)