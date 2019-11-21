News

Who Will Be ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year?

One of six finalists will be declared the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year at tomorrow night’s ITTN Awards Gala Dinner in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The winner will be presented with tickets for two to any one of the 155 destinations on the Emirates worldwide network by Enda Corneille, Country Manager, Emirates, the competition’s sponsor.

Travel agents and tour operators all over Ireland were eligible to enter the competition, which was held over five months from June to October, with one finalist selected each month by a panel of judges and then a sixth finalist chosen from all the entries submitted over the five months. Each finalist received a trophy, a voucher for €100, and an invitation to the Gala Dinner from Emirates.

SIX FINALISTS:

June Winner: STREETS OF PRAGUE by CHANI ANDERSON, Trailfinders, taken in Prague, Czech Republic, with her Nikon 7100.

July Winner:  LONELY RIDER by MAREK MASLOWIEC, Atlas Travel, taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, with his Sony DSC-HX 400V.

August Winner:  COLOURS OF COLUMBIA by LEAH PARMESHWAR, Travel Department, taken in Cartagena, Columbia, with her Samsung Galaxy S10+.

September Winner:  STARI MOST by SABRINA MAHONEY, Travel Department, taken in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with her Sony Xperia Xa1.

October Winner:  IT’S ALL ABOUT THE COLOURS by TIM CAREY, The Travel Boutique, taken in Crete, Greece, with his Lumix DMC-FZ1000.

Sixth Winner:  REFLECTIONS by MEADHBH BYRNE, Trailfinders, taken in Clobber, Ireland, with her iPhone.

