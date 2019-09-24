News

Who Will Win ‘Best Escorted Tour Operator’?

It could be escorted tours by bus, car, coach or train, or adventure holidays or expedition cruises. Travel agents throughout Ireland can have their say by voting in this year’s ITTN Awards online at: www.ittn.ie/ittn-awards/2019/. Voting closes on Friday 18 October – so don’t delay, VOTE NOW!

There are 22 Award categories this year, including four for tour operators – the new Best Escorted Tour Operator, Best Sun Tour Operator, Best Ski Tour Operator, and Best Long Haul Tour Operator.

Vote now at: www.ittn.ie/ittn-awards/2019/.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

