Why Not Enter Your Pictures in the ITTN/Emirates Competition?

Why not enter your pictures in the ITTN/Emirates Competition? The August heat is now open for entries.
The overall winner will be announced at the ITTN Awards on 22 November in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, and the winner will receive two tickets to any destination on the Emirates network of 158 around the world. It could be you!

Irish Travel Trade News is once again partnering with Emirates to find the 2019 ITTN+Emirates Travel Photographer of the Year. The competition is running from 20 June to 31 October and photos taken since 1 November 2018 by travel agency or tour operator staff employed on the island of Ireland are eligible.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

