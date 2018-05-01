News

Wild Florida to Host Gator Week in Kissimmee

Wild Florida will host the second annual Gator Week in Kissimmee, Florida, from 7th -12th May 2018. The one-of-a-kind, seven-day event will showcase Wild Florida’s knowledge and passion for alligators, with an aim to educate visitors on these fascinating and misunderstood creatures.

Located just 40 minutes from Orlando International Airport, entrance to the Gator and Wildlife Park will be free throughout the event, which includes an action-packed schedule of gator-themed activities and demonstrations.

Highlights of the week include: the ‘Gator Smash Demo’ where the alligators and crocodiles execute the force of their bites on fruit and vegetables; the ‘Gator Jumpathon’ observing these powerful creatures propelling themselves out of the water; the ‘Best Gator Call’ competition; the charity ‘Gator Race’; the ‘Bite Force’ competition where the alligators bite against snapping turtles, freshwater crocodiles and caiman; the ‘Taste of Gator Cook-off’ where guests can sample gator po’boys and a variety of other dishes made from alligator meat; a Gator Feeding Show; and discounted night Everglades airboat rides.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

