Wild Life and Pure Nature: Kempinski Expands International Portfolio With Two Safari Lodges and Luxurious Tented Camp in Tanzania

Kempinski Hotels has signed management contracts for three outstanding luxurious properties, two elegant lodges and a high-end tented camp, in the well-known ‘Northern Circuit’ of Tanzania. The properties will be open to wild life lovers and guests as of 2023.

Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Crater, Lake Manyara and Tarangire are only a few highlights attracting travellers to visit the African country of Tanzania, where more than a third of the landscape is under conservation protection. With its 22 national parks, this year round destination guarantees wilderness seekers a stay in harmony with nature and the world’s most diverse safari experiences.

“We are delighted to be extending our international Kempinski portfolio in such an incredible country,” said Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer ad interim and Chairman of the Executive Board of Kempinski Hotels at the signing of the management agreement with the owners. “In line with our brand promise of highest quality standards and to cater to our guests with outstanding destinations, we are continuing our selective expansion by adding high class hotels in exciting parts of the world. While we are happy to be currently extending long term contracts within Europe in partnership with our highly respected owners, we are at the same time moving forward with our expansion around the globe.“

Lachezar Todorov, CEO of Helios Lodges Company, comments on the agreement: „With Kempinski Hotels we found a highly reliable and experienced partner, who since many decades delivers luxury experiences to guests around the globe. Their commitment and expertise in hotel industry meets our vision of a long-term partnership for our new projects in Africa, which we hope to become a market leader and a trend setter in this evergrowing market.“

Set in extraordinary wilderness sites, the three new Tanzanian Kempinski properties will be ideal to be combined in a roundtrip and offer a luxurious stay in close vicinity to the most demanded attractions in the country. Inspired by the natural elements of surroundings and with a focus on sustainability, each lodge has its own expressive architectural language and distintive character that is unique to its particular, protected environment. With reference to the remarkable tree canopies of Africa, the architecture is dominated by expansive roof structures and projecting shade canopies which provide shelter from the African sun. Spacious terraces and magical outdoor living areas allow the guest to immerse themselves in nature.

19 tents with terrace and outdoor showers, two junior suite tents with an outside pool as well as two family tents with two rooms with more than 200 sqm await guests in the high-end Kempinski Msasa Lodge Lake Manyara. Placed on a ridge overlooking the lake and deep gorges, this luxurious tented camp offers access to world class game viewing and an exceptional birdlife variety.

A World Heritage Site and the world’s most well-known wildlife conservation area, Serengeti National Park will be home to the 75 rooms Kempinski Longosa Lodge Serengeti. While the smallest guest rooms start at 71 sqm, the suites start from a size of 98 sqm followed by a three-bedroom villa of 270 sqm and a Presidential Villa of 400 sqm. Bars and lounges, dining area with decks and outdoor cooking, fire pit, outdoor pool, children‘s play corners and wellness area round off the facilities in the middle of an unspoiled setting of the animal migration corridor.

The third of the new Kempinski properties, surrounded by splendid Baobab trees in the heart of Tarangire National Park, is not only a haven for wildlife viewing, but also for bird enthusiasts who will be amazed by more than 550 species. With 75 guest rooms, suites and villas the offer at Kempinski Kitbong Hill Tarangire is similar to the one of the lodge at Serengeti allowing guests to stay in highest comfort in a scenically attractive environment and to relax in luxury after an exciting day in the wilderness.

“More than ever travellers are longing to reconnect with the earth and to spend their precious vacation time to immerse themselves in nature“, adds Bernold Schroeder. „With these new Kempinski destinations in Tanzania, we are able to offer the best of both worlds to our guests by combining a stay in harmony with nature and the highest quality standards our brand has been known for over the last 125 years.“

Main entry point for visitors to the Kempinski Lodges is Kilimanjaro International Airport or the airport of Dar Es Salaam with connections to Arusha or Lobo. Another option would be flights from Zanzibar.