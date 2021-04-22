Will We, Won’t We: International Travel Could Return this Summer, Hint Ministers

International travel, including foreign holidays, could be on the cards later this summer, Coalition ministers have signalled.

The introduction of the new EU-wide digital green certificates from June is expected to pave the way for the reintroduction of travel within the 27-member bloc. Ministers believe this could allow people in Ireland who are vaccinated to take foreign holidays in other EU countries before the end of the summer provided the public health situation remains stable and the vaccination roll-out is not disrupted.

